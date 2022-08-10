ajc logo
X

Police release video of suspect in deadly Bankhead apartment shooting

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Police release video showing wanted suspect in deadly apartment shooting

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Atlanta police are looking to identify a suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon at an apartment building in Bankhead.

Doorbell camera video released Wednesday shows a man wearing a white shirt and standing in what appears to be a hallway at the Parkside apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Westside Reservoir Park. Quittavious Wright, 32, was found dead there around 2 p.m. Sunday when Atlanta police responded to a person shot call.

ExplorePolice: 1 killed in shooting at Atlanta apartment building

The man shown in the video is considered a suspect in Wright’s death, according to police. He is shown running down the hallway before hesitating as he appears to wait on a second man in a camouflage shirt, who runs into the frame moments later.

The man in the white shirt can be heard saying “get that bag” as loud pops and distant yelling are heard in the background.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police are seeking to identify a suspect in a Sunday afternoon homicide shown in these surveillance images. He is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Quittavious Wright at the Parkside apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police are seeking to identify a suspect in a Sunday afternoon homicide shown in these surveillance images. He is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Quittavious Wright at the Parkside apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police are seeking to identify a suspect in a Sunday afternoon homicide shown in these surveillance images. He is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Quittavious Wright at the Parkside apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

No information was released about a possible motive in the deadly shooting, which police confirmed was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Young Thug, other defendants facing new charges in gang indictment2h ago
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
5h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
5h ago
After long road back from Tommy John surgery, Kirby Yates is with the Braves
50m ago
After long road back from Tommy John surgery, Kirby Yates is with the Braves
50m ago
Mother of 4-year-old shot in car on I-85 now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
20h ago
The Latest
Teens arrested after robbing, shooting 18-year-old girl in Cobb, cops say
12m ago
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 lanes remain closed in Fulton following rollover crash
31m ago
WATCH: Forsyth deputies use PIT maneuver to stop car after Ga. 400 chase
36m ago
Featured
A new website will help Georgia's college-bound students compare the cost of attendance at different in-state public schools. (Julian Alexander for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Julian Alexander

5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
7h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
22h ago
Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top