Police release video of suspect in deadly Bankhead apartment shooting

Doorbell camera video released Wednesday shows a man wearing a white shirt and standing in what appears to be a hallway at the Parkside apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Westside Reservoir Park. Quittavious Wright, 32, was found dead there around 2 p.m. Sunday when Atlanta police responded to a person shot call.

The man shown in the video is considered a suspect in Wright’s death, according to police. He is shown running down the hallway before hesitating as he appears to wait on a second man in a camouflage shirt, who runs into the frame moments later.