Police release video of suspect in deadly Bankhead apartment shooting

Atlanta police are looking to identify a suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon at an apartment building in Bankhead.
Doorbell camera video released Wednesday shows a man wearing a white shirt and standing in what appears to be a hallway at the Parkside apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Westside Reservoir Park. Quittavious Wright, 32, was found dead there around 2 p.m. Sunday when Atlanta police responded to a person shot call.
The man shown in the video is considered a suspect in Wright’s death, according to police. He is shown running down the hallway before hesitating as he appears to wait on a second man in a camouflage shirt, who runs into the frame moments later.
The man in the white shirt can be heard saying “get that bag” as loud pops and distant yelling are heard in the background.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
No information was released about a possible motive in the deadly shooting, which police confirmed was being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author