Police: 1 killed in shooting at Atlanta apartment building

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Police said one person was killed in a shooting at an Atlanta apartment building on Sunday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Police were called to respond to a report of a person shot at Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Howell Parkway near Pierce Avenue NW just before 2 p.m.

Channel 2 reported that investigators confirmed one person was killed in the shooting, but have not released details on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

