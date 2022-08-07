Police: 1 killed in shooting at Atlanta apartment building

Police said one person was killed in a shooting at an Atlanta apartment building on Sunday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Police were called to respond to a report of a person shot at Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Howell Parkway near Pierce Avenue NW just before 2 p.m.
Channel 2 reported that investigators confirmed one person was killed in the shooting, but have not released details on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest