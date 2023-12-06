Police need help identifying remains found by hunter in South Fulton woods

South Fulton police are turning to the public for help identifying a man whose remains were found by a hunter near an industrial area earlier this year.

The remains were located in the woods behind Wheaton Drive on Sept. 24, the South Fulton Police Department said in a statement. The area is home to several warehouses and is bordered by Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Camp Creek Parkway and the Chattahoochee River.

Investigators are unsure how long the man’s remains had been there. The man was wearing jeans and a T-shirt and is believed to have been between the ages of 36 and 48, police said. The GBI’s forensic artist created a sketch of what he may have looked like in hopes that someone may identify him.