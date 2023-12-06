Police need help identifying remains found by hunter in South Fulton woods

South Fulton police hope to identify this man whose remains were found in some woods near an industrial area off Wheaton Drive in September.

Credit: Kelly Lawson/Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Combined ShapeCaption
South Fulton police hope to identify this man whose remains were found in some woods near an industrial area off Wheaton Drive in September.

Credit: Kelly Lawson/Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Crime & Public Safety
By
16 minutes ago

South Fulton police are turning to the public for help identifying a man whose remains were found by a hunter near an industrial area earlier this year.

The remains were located in the woods behind Wheaton Drive on Sept. 24, the South Fulton Police Department said in a statement. The area is home to several warehouses and is bordered by Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Camp Creek Parkway and the Chattahoochee River.

Investigators are unsure how long the man’s remains had been there. The man was wearing jeans and a T-shirt and is believed to have been between the ages of 36 and 48, police said. The GBI’s forensic artist created a sketch of what he may have looked like in hopes that someone may identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top