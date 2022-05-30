Police investigate shootings on Campbellton Road, MLK Jr. Drive

Officers responded at 8:33 p.m. Sunday to 2472 MLK Jr. Dr. SW. and found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital. While on scene investigators spoke to someone who said her vehicle was damaged by gunshots. She was not injured.

At 2:02 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 2909 Campbellton Road where first responders were tending to a gunshot victim. He was taken to a hospital.