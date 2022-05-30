ajc logo
Police investigate shootings on Campbellton Road, MLK Jr. Drive

Crime & Public Safety
16 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating shooting incidents on Campbellton Road and MLK Jr. Drive.

Officers responded at 8:33 p.m. Sunday to 2472 MLK Jr. Dr. SW. and found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital. While on scene investigators spoke to someone who said her vehicle was damaged by gunshots. She was not injured.

At 2:02 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 2909 Campbellton Road where first responders were tending to a gunshot victim. He was taken to a hospital.

The incidents followed a spate of shootings that left five injured as the holiday weekend began.

Additionally, a Saturday night shooting at a Camp Creek shopping plaza left one man dead.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Publix at 3730 Carmia Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. and found the victim, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re working to learn more.

