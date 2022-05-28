Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins

Four separate incidents have left five people injured from gunshot wounds as Memorial Day weekend begins.
Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, Atlanta police responded to two different calls, both regarding people suffering gunshot wounds.
Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta after receiving a call of a woman shot. When police arrived, they found a woman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Investigators found the woman was in a dispute with a known male acquaintance when shots were fired.
At the same time Friday night, other officers responded to the 4000 block of Ester Drive in west Atlanta after receiving a call that a man was shot. In this case, a domestic dispute escalated to gunfire, leaving a man with gunshot wounds, police said.
Later Friday night, around 11:30 p.m., Atlanta police responded to the Butler Recreation Center regarding two women shot. Police found that the shooting occurred as a result of a dispute between the victims and a group of men.
Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers arrived to the 2200 block of Niskey Lake Road. Police found a man with a gunshot wound but have not determined the circumstances of the incident at this time.
All victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Atlanta Police Department has not announced any arrests at this time, according to their online reports.
Two other shootings occurred right before the weekend started. Two men and a woman were shot following a dispute between the victims and the suspects Wednesday night on the 600 block of Windsor Street, according to police.
The second pre-weekend shooting happened around noon on Thursday. Police arrived at the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard, where they found a man with a single gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, police said.
