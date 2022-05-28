Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers arrived to the 2200 block of Niskey Lake Road. Police found a man with a gunshot wound but have not determined the circumstances of the incident at this time.

All victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Atlanta Police Department has not announced any arrests at this time, according to their online reports.

Two other shootings occurred right before the weekend started. Two men and a woman were shot following a dispute between the victims and the suspects Wednesday night on the 600 block of Windsor Street, according to police.

The second pre-weekend shooting happened around noon on Thursday. Police arrived at the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard, where they found a man with a single gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, police said.

