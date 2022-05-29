Shooting at SW Atlanta shopping plaza leaves man dead

A shooting at a Camp Creek shopping plaza in southwest Atlanta left one man dead Saturday night, according to police.
Officers were called to the parking lot of the Publix at 3730 Carmia Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. and found the victim, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man had been outside a barbershop in the same shopping center when he was shot, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Police told the news station the victim was in his 30s, and the shooting was a targeted incident. The man had just walked out of the barbershop and a confrontation ensued in the parking lot.
Police did not release any other details about what led up to the shooting, the victim or whether they have identified any suspects.
Grocery store employees heard the gunshots and pushed shopping carts to barricade the doors as a precaution in an effort to keep people safe, the news station reported.
The shooting was just the latest in a string of shootings in Atlanta over the Memorial Day weekend. Beginning around 10:45 p.m. Friday, at least five people were shot within six hours.
