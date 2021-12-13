Police ID woman found dead before boyfriend’s police shooting in Henry County

According to the report, two Powder Springs police officers went to Lalor’s townhouse on Equity Lane to check on her. In the rear of the home, the garage door was open and Lalor’s car was parked there. The door inside the garage was also open to the interior of the house. The officers drew their weapons and announced themselves several times, but got no response.

Once inside, they found Lalor in the master bedroom, where she lay facedown on the floor covered in a towel. There was blood on the floor around her head, the report said. The officers checked the rest of the house and determined it was empty, then called in crime scene investigators to process the scene.

No cause of death was listed in the report, but the officers spoke with a neighbor and asked if he’d recently heard gunshots. The neighbor had not heard anything but did say they were familiar with Carr.

Later, at the scene where Carr was shot by police, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told reporters that Carr had been accused of beating his girlfriend to death.

The GBI announced Thursday that it is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

