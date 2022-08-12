Police: High-rise apartment employee killed by tenant in outburst of anger

As a community manager, Roberts was often involved in every aspect of a resident’s life, from securing social security benefits, to food stamps or even mental health care. She would never turn a resident away without offering support services, because she knew the apartment community “was those people’s last hope.”

“That woman looked out for those people,” Saunders said. “That lady had love for everybody in that building. She took good care of everybody. We were a team. We were a family.”

That family is still reeling from the shock of Roberts’ violent end. Saunders said she had just left her coworker’s office 10 to 15 minutes before Coker walked in, allegedly armed with a gun. No one sitting in the hallway heard the shots, she said.

Saunders believes Roberts was helping Coker, a longtime resident, with a housing request when he became angry. According to Saunders, Roberts did everything she could to accommodate the man.

She was sitting behind her computer when she was discovered unresponsive by another coworker, Saunders said.

“That lady deserved the world,” she said of her friend. “I never met a lady who was so wonderful, sweet. She never raised her voice, she never talked nasty, and she had an open-door policy.”

At a news briefing from the Central Park scene last week, Atlanta police officials appealed to the public to put down weapons and walk away from disagreements.

“We can’t stop moments of anger, and that combination of a weapon that is at hand, that is going to lead to tragedy,” interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The police department considers Roberts’ killing to be “exceptionally cleared” by Coker’s death, according to the report. She was the 95th homicide victim killed in the city this year, and police have opened five other homicide cases in the week since.

Police have not provided any further information on what motivated the shooting.

In a statement, Columbia Residential, the management company that operates Cosby Spears, said the community was “heartbroken and grieving at the loss of our beloved colleague.”

“Dee exemplified Columbia Residential’s values in the ways she served the residents with care, her colleagues with loyalty, and the Cosby Spears community with dignity,” the statement read, in part. “She will be greatly missed, and her more than 20-year legacy will be her dedication to others.”

