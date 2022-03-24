Police: Driver left scene of deadly Cobb crash, but left behind his wallet

After hitting a car head-on and killing the driver, an Atlanta man walked away from the crash scene in Cobb County, according to police.
But Garet Millard Henderson left his crashed truck and wallet behind, his arrest warrant states. Investigators found Henderson at his home, where he was arrested.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Henderson was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado south on Dallas Acworth Highway near Acworth, according to police. South of Bridgemont Place, Henderson’s truck crossed the centerline, police said.
“The front of the Chevrolet collided with the front of a Nissan Frontier traveling northbound on Dallas Acworth Highway,” Henderson’s warrant states.
The driver of the Nissan, Robert Ellis, died from his injuries, police said. Henderson walked away from the crash without attempting to help Ellis or provide information to officers.
Henderson’s truck was registered to both him and his mother, his warrant states. His mother told investigators he drove the truck and had been working a construction job in the Acworth area.
Inside Henderson’s truck, officers found his wallet, along with methamphetamine and heroin. Later Wednesday, troopers with the Georgia State Patrol arrested Henderson at his home and charged him with first-degree vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, two counts of drug possession, and failure to maintain lane, jail records show.
“Accused had a swollen left hand with fresh abrasions,” Henderson’s warrant states. “Accused had fresh scratches on the left side of his neck and his left lower leg. Accused had a fresh injury to his left eye.”
Henderson was being held without bond Thursday afternoon at the Cobb jail.
