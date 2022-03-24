Police: Driver left scene of deadly Cobb crash, but left behind his wallet

Henderson’s truck was registered to both him and his mother, his warrant states. His mother told investigators he drove the truck and had been working a construction job in the Acworth area.

Inside Henderson’s truck, officers found his wallet, along with methamphetamine and heroin. Later Wednesday, troopers with the Georgia State Patrol arrested Henderson at his home and charged him with first-degree vehicular homicide, hit-and-run, two counts of drug possession, and failure to maintain lane, jail records show.

“Accused had a swollen left hand with fresh abrasions,” Henderson’s warrant states. “Accused had fresh scratches on the left side of his neck and his left lower leg. Accused had a fresh injury to his left eye.”

Henderson was being held without bond Thursday afternoon at the Cobb jail.