Police: Woman survives Cobb crash but is killed trying to cross I-285

The woman got out of her car after the crash and attempted to cross to the right shoulder of I-285, police said.

The woman got out of her car after the crash and attempted to cross to the right shoulder of I-285, police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

A woman survived crashing into the median wall on I-285 late Monday, according to witnesses. But when she got out of her car and attempted to walk across the interstate, she was struck by multiple vehicles and killed, according to Cobb County police.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on I-285 northbound between South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road, Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb police said.

Investigators believe Shamauri L. Fluellen, 20, was driving a gold 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median wall. A purple 2010 Jeep Wrangler then crashed into the rear of the Mercedes, police said.

After both vehicles stopped in the left lane, Fluellen got out of her car and attempted to cross to the right shoulder, Delk said. The Austell woman was struck by multiple vehicles and died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, 36-year-old Trellany D. Taylor of Atlanta, was not injured.

Although several vehicles involved in the crash stopped and remained at the scene, investigators believe the first vehicle that hit Fluellen left the scene before officers arrived. No description of that vehicle is available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Cobb police STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

Featured
