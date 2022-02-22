Police: Woman survives Cobb crash but is killed trying to cross I-285

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on I-285 northbound between South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road, Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb police said.

Investigators believe Shamauri L. Fluellen, 20, was driving a gold 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median wall. A purple 2010 Jeep Wrangler then crashed into the rear of the Mercedes, police said.