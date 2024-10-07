He shared a Facebook post on a teen’s death. Now he’s charged with murder.

Breaking: Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
Jordan "Albert" Simon, 14, was found dead Sept. 25 in Meriwether County.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 26, Thaddeus Stokes shared a Facebook post about a 14-year-old Newnan boy who had been killed.

“This (expletive) can’t be true about my baby brother,” Derez Simon had posted, with a picture of Jordan “Albert” Simon.

But investigators believe Stokes already knew what happened. Nine days after the teenager was found shot to death along a Meriwether County road, Stokes was arrested Friday and charged with his murder.

Stokes, 23, of Senoia, was charged with multiple felonies, including malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Meriwether Sheriff Chuck Smith.

“At this stage of the investigation, we believe we have apprehended the individual responsible for this crime, but we will remain vigilant in our investigation to ensure all bases are covered,” Smith said.

Investigators have not revealed a possible motive.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 25, a passerby reported seeing a body beside the road in the 12000 block of Rocky Mount Road in Luthersville. Deputies arrived at the scene and found Jordan had been shot to death, the sheriff’s office said.

At the time, investigators asked for the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

“We are requesting that anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward,” Smith said after the teen’s death. “No detail is too small. If you saw Jordan or know where he may have been in the hours before his death, we need to hear from you. Your cooperation could be the key to bringing justice to this young man and his grieving family.”

No details were released about how Stokes was linked to the crime. Smith thanked the Newnan Police Department and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for assisting Meriwether investigators.

“This is a senseless tragedy, and we are committed to seeing justice served for Jordan Simon and his family,” Smith said.

The day after Stokes was arrested, the funeral was held for Jordan, according to his obituary.

“His passion was music, specifically rap,” the obituary states. “Wherever he went, he always greeted you with a big hug. Whenever he saw you, he was a beacon of kindness with a gentle soul. He touched all who knew him.”

Stokes was being held without bond Monday in the Meriwether jail.

