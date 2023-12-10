Police: 73-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in SW Atlanta

A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday after a car hit him and drove off in southwest Atlanta, police said.
The wreck happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Arthur Langford Jr. Place. The area is located in the Joyland neighborhood just east of Atlanta’s Downtown Connector.
At the scene, officers found the victim unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead by medical crews. His identity has not been released.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was crossing the roadway when they were struck by an unknown silver sedan,” police said. “The involved driver and vehicle fled the scene before police arrival.”
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
