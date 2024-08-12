Plea hearing slated for DeKalb day care employees charged with abuse

An investigation was opened in June 2022 when one parent reported injuries to her child’s face, according to prosecutors. The charges are tied to 13 victims who ranged in age from 6 months to almost 3 years old.

According to warrants previously obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Swain was accused of causing nine children “cruel and excessive mental or physical pain,” including by striking one child with an open hand and slamming one child into a wooden chair.

Cassandra Chambers was accused of reviewing security footage of the physical altercations but not reporting the incidents to law enforcement, according to her warrant.

A warrant was not obtained for Cori Chambers.

A fourth employee, Cherretta Hull, 78, was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, but her case is still pending. Hull was accused of “maliciously” causing seven children “cruel and excessive mental or physical pain,” including by hitting a child in the face and hitting another with a baby bottle, according to her warrant.

The plea hearing is slated for 10 a.m. Wednesday in Superior Court Chief Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson’s courtroom.