Warrants accuse DeKalb day care employees of ‘cruel and excessive’ abuse

Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning spokesman Reg Griffin previously told the AJC that the parent of an enrolled child reported to police “allegations of inappropriate discipline with toddlers.”

According to Channel 2 Action News, a mother left her child at the day care and noticed her son had injuries to the right side of his face by the time she picked him up. The mother talked to an employee at the day care, who told her the injuries were mosquito bites, Channel 2 reported. But the child had told his mother that he had been “popped in the head” by a teacher, according to the news station.

Police did not say how long the employees had been working at the day care.

The three women were all arrested June 18. Chambers was released a day later, Hull was released two days later and Swain was released three days later.

Appletree Learning Center and Academy is not the only DeKalb day care under investigation. Two women face child cruelty charges tied to allegations of abuse at Clarkston First Baptist Academy, police said.

Authorities are asking for parents who feel their child was a victim of abuse at Appletree Learning Center and Academy to contact the DeKalb Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.