Person shot in Brookhaven road rage incident, police say

A person was injured in a road rage shooting in Brookhaven early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Around 4:30 a.m., Atlanta police notified Brookhaven officers about a victim who had been shot within the city limits moments earlier, police spokesperson Lt. Moises Vargas said. Two vehicles were traveling on North Druid Hills Road near I-85 when an argument erupted that escalated to gunfire, officials said.

Vargas said the wounded person was then driven to a Shell gas station on Plaster Avenue in northeast Atlanta’s Armour Yards neighborhood, where police were called.