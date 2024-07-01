Crime & Public Safety

Person shot in Brookhaven road rage incident, police say

Brookhaven police investigate a road rage shooting early Monday morning.

Brookhaven police investigate a road rage shooting early Monday morning.
A person was injured in a road rage shooting in Brookhaven early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Around 4:30 a.m., Atlanta police notified Brookhaven officers about a victim who had been shot within the city limits moments earlier, police spokesperson Lt. Moises Vargas said. Two vehicles were traveling on North Druid Hills Road near I-85 when an argument erupted that escalated to gunfire, officials said.

Vargas said the wounded person was then driven to a Shell gas station on Plaster Avenue in northeast Atlanta’s Armour Yards neighborhood, where police were called.

No other details, including a description of the suspect, have been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookhaven police at 404-637-0636.

