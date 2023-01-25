BreakingNews
DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
17-year-old remains critical after being shot in head at South Fulton complex

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the head at a troubled South Fulton condominium complex last week, his family said.

MiQuavious Blanchard was taking out the trash at Camelot Condominiums early Wednesday when someone shot him, allegedly for using a dumpster, according to a GoFundMe post created for the family. The teenager got in his vehicle and attempted to leave, the fundraiser said, but someone opened fire from behind, striking him.

“When his mother Apollonia arrived on scene shortly after midnight she found her son all alone inside a wrecked vehicle bleeding from the head,” the post stated. “No one offered any assistance — they simply watched from their balconies as she screamed for help.”

Those screams by the distraught mother lasted around 20 minutes as she situated herself next to her injured son, the fundraiser noted.

South Fulton police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the complex at 5655 Old National Highway after receiving a call about a person shot. Officers arrived to find the victim, later identified as Blanchard, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the GoFundMe post, Blanchard is currently on a ventilator at Grady Memorial Hospital. An older brother to five siblings, he was described as “the glue that holds his family together.”

Camelot Condominiums is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At least five homicides occurred there between March 2019 and June 2022, crime data shows.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
