17-year-old remains critical after being shot in head at South Fulton complex

MiQuavious Blanchard was taking out the trash at Camelot Condominiums early Wednesday when someone shot him, allegedly for using a dumpster, according to a GoFundMe post created for the family. The teenager got in his vehicle and attempted to leave, the fundraiser said, but someone opened fire from behind, striking him.

“When his mother Apollonia arrived on scene shortly after midnight she found her son all alone inside a wrecked vehicle bleeding from the head,” the post stated. “No one offered any assistance — they simply watched from their balconies as she screamed for help.”