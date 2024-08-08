Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Brookhaven

Crime & Public Safety

A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Brookhaven early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Brookhaven police got a call about the collision around 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Buford Highway near the intersection with Briarwood Road. The area is not far from I-85.

Responding officers found the victim, whose name was not released, in the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

No other details, including if they have a description of the suspected vehicle, were shared by police.

