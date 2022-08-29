Paulding postal worker gets 30-year sentence for child molestation

Buchanan praised the victim’s bravery in reporting Wisener’s crimes after suffering years of abuse.

“After his release from Georgia’s sex offender registry, Wisener resumed his predatory activities,” Buchanan said. “His horrific targeting of this child is unbelievable. The extraordinary courage of Wisener’s young victim, and outstanding cooperation between investigators and prosecutors on the federal, state and local levels, brought this repeat child predator to justice.”

Nearly 20 years ago, Wisener pleaded guilty to molesting another child under the age of 16, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. At the time, he was sentenced to probation in lieu of jail. Wisener was also forced to register as a sex offender and remained on the registry for about 14 years.

In 2017, Wisener’s application to be removed from the registry was granted, and he began abusing his most recent victim just a few months later. Sex offenders who have completed their sentences, including probation, and are deemed “low risk” by the Sex Offender Registration and Review Board can petition the court to be removed from the registry.

“This defendant wasted a second chance after being removed from the sex offender registry by reoffending, this time with far more egregious crimes,” GBI Assistant Director John Melvin said.

“Wisener’s decision to continue to exploit children, even after working to get off the sex offender registry, now puts him in prison for decades,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said. “It is difficult to measure the pain and suffering this victim has endured. This case serves as an example of the FBI and our partners’ commitment to bring to justice despicable predators that prey on vulnerable children for their own gratification.”