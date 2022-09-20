Parent of girl killed in 2016 pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

The parent of a 7-year-old girl found dead in a lake in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison.
Milan Wash, previously known as Michael Deon Wash, is the biological father of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash. Wash changed her name while in jail awaiting trial, according to the Fulton County DA’s office.
Wash pleaded guilty to nine counts including murder, cruelty to children, aggravated battery, false statements and concealing the death of another and was sentenced to life in prison plus 75 years.
“A 7-year-old baby girl was brutally abused and murdered by a person who should have been her greatest protector. Wash not only beat Kamarie badly enough to kill her but went to great lengths to cover up the crime. It is an absolute shame that a young life was so violently cut short by a parent,” Fulton County DA Fani Willis said in a release. “While we cannot bring back Kamarie Wash, we hope this guilty plea and life plus 75 years prison sentence brings a sense of justice to her family.”
Following the sentencing, the state withdrew its previously filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty.
Kamarie Wash’s body was found by fishermen on June 29, 2016 in the Bartow County section of Lake Allatoona. The GBI used DNA to identify the remains.
Milan Wash originally reported Kamarie missing to police on June 30, 2016, saying Kamarie had wandered out of the family’s East Point home wearing her polka dot pajamas. An autopsy by the GBI revealed Kamarie was already dead by the time a missing child report was filed.
Investigators discovered Wash broke Kamarie’s jaw, which ultimately killed her inside the apartment off McClelland Avenue in East Point. Kamarie died of blunt force trauma to the head.
After killing her, Wash tried to cover up the child’s identity by shaving her head and burning the palms of Kamarie’s hands before dumping the body in the lake, the DA’s office said.
Investigators discovered Wash, along with her previous significant other LaSharae Davis, routinely physically abused Kamarie and withheld food from her. Davis was indicted in July 2017 on murder, cruelty to children, false statements and concealing the death of another charges in Kamarie’s death.
