Parent of girl killed in 2016 pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Kamarie Wash’s body was found by fishermen on June 29, 2016 in the Bartow County section of Lake Allatoona. The GBI used DNA to identify the remains.

Milan Wash originally reported Kamarie missing to police on June 30, 2016, saying Kamarie had wandered out of the family’s East Point home wearing her polka dot pajamas. An autopsy by the GBI revealed Kamarie was already dead by the time a missing child report was filed.

Investigators discovered Wash broke Kamarie’s jaw, which ultimately killed her inside the apartment off McClelland Avenue in East Point. Kamarie died of blunt force trauma to the head.

After killing her, Wash tried to cover up the child’s identity by shaving her head and burning the palms of Kamarie’s hands before dumping the body in the lake, the DA’s office said.

Investigators discovered Wash, along with her previous significant other LaSharae Davis, routinely physically abused Kamarie and withheld food from her. Davis was indicted in July 2017 on murder, cruelty to children, false statements and concealing the death of another charges in Kamarie’s death.