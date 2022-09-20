ajc logo
X

Parent of girl killed in 2016 pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Michael Deon Wash, now Milan Wash, of East Point has been sentenced to life in prison in Kamarie Wash's death.

Combined ShapeCaption
Michael Deon Wash, now Milan Wash, of East Point has been sentenced to life in prison in Kamarie Wash's death.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The parent of a 7-year-old girl found dead in a lake in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Milan Wash, previously known as Michael Deon Wash, is the biological father of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash. Wash changed her name while in jail awaiting trial, according to the Fulton County DA’s office.

Wash pleaded guilty to nine counts including murder, cruelty to children, aggravated battery, false statements and concealing the death of another and was sentenced to life in prison plus 75 years.

“A 7-year-old baby girl was brutally abused and murdered by a person who should have been her greatest protector. Wash not only beat Kamarie badly enough to kill her but went to great lengths to cover up the crime. It is an absolute shame that a young life was so violently cut short by a parent,” Fulton County DA Fani Willis said in a release. “While we cannot bring back Kamarie Wash, we hope this guilty plea and life plus 75 years prison sentence brings a sense of justice to her family.”

ExploreFather of girl found in Lake Allatoona indicted on murder charge

Following the sentencing, the state withdrew its previously filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Kamarie Wash’s body was found by fishermen on June 29, 2016 in the Bartow County section of Lake Allatoona. The GBI used DNA to identify the remains.

Milan Wash originally reported Kamarie missing to police on June 30, 2016, saying Kamarie had wandered out of the family’s East Point home wearing her polka dot pajamas. An autopsy by the GBI revealed Kamarie was already dead by the time a missing child report was filed.

Investigators discovered Wash broke Kamarie’s jaw, which ultimately killed her inside the apartment off McClelland Avenue in East Point. Kamarie died of blunt force trauma to the head.

After killing her, Wash tried to cover up the child’s identity by shaving her head and burning the palms of Kamarie’s hands before dumping the body in the lake, the DA’s office said.

Investigators discovered Wash, along with her previous significant other LaSharae Davis, routinely physically abused Kamarie and withheld food from her. Davis was indicted in July 2017 on murder, cruelty to children, false statements and concealing the death of another charges in Kamarie’s death.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr leading in his bid for reelection with about 45% of poll respondents backing the Republican. (AJC file photo)

Credit: David Barnes

AJC poll: Republican incumbent Chris Carr leading in race for attorney general4h ago
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
7h ago
May 25, 2022 Atlanta: Voters at Park Tavern located at 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta. Voters encountered short lines and limited problems as election day got underway in Georgia on Monday, May 25, 2022 making their voices heard in one of the politically competitive states in the nation. But there were initial hiccups in a few voting locations. Some voters arrived at the polls to find their precincts had been moved to different locations. Others had short waits during the initial morning rush. Several voting locations had problems starting voting machines. In Fulton County, voting was running smoothly at almost all of the county’s 250 polling sites, in part thanks to the 91,000 voters who cast their ballots during three weeks of early voting, said Interim Elections Director Nadine Williams. Two polling places, Hopewell Middle in Milton and Creel Park in South Fulton, opened 20 to 30 minutes late. Williams didn’t provide a reason for the delays, but she said the county is asking a judge to allow the sites to close later so everyone can vote. She said some poll workers were “no-shows” but they had staff in reserve. Williams encouraged folks to vote during lunch hours. The New Georgia Project, a voting rights group which monitors election issues, reported the polling place at Bethesda Elementary School in Gwinnett County opened about 30 minutes late. At North Decatur Presbyterian Church, two voting touchscreens weren’t working because of a problem with their batteries, but poll workers said they had enough functioning touchscreens to avoid delays. About 70 voters cast ballots in the first hour of voting. Another voter, Marcia King, said she needed help from a poll worker to figure out how to print her ballot from the touchscreen. “This was very easy with no problems at all, and people were there to help,” King said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia Republicans aim to beat Democrats at their own ‘ground game’
FILE - In this June 9, 2012, file photo, Kenny Rogers performs at the 2012 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as âLucille,â âLadyâ and âIslands in the Streamâ and embraced his persona as âThe Gamblerâ on record and on TV died Friday night, March 20, 2020. He was 81. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Wade Payne

Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23
FILE - In this June 9, 2012, file photo, Kenny Rogers performs at the 2012 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as âLucille,â âLadyâ and âIslands in the Streamâ and embraced his persona as âThe Gamblerâ on record and on TV died Friday night, March 20, 2020. He was 81. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Wade Payne

Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23
Stacey Abrams and other top Democrats are including Forsyth County in campaign stops. She is pictured speaking at a news conference in Atlanta on Sep. 2, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Jolt: Forsyth GOP cancels protest aimed at Stacey Abrams
The Latest
Gwinnett County police investigated a shooting at a Lilburn auto shop that officials say was the result of a dispute between a business owner and the victim, who died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Credit: John Spink

Dispute at Gwinnett car shop leads to fatal shooting, police say
29m ago
Boy found dead in woods near DeKalb park was missing for days, family says
1h ago
2 men shot while driving near south DeKalb intersection
2h ago
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top