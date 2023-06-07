X

Package containing fentanyl causes building evacuation at Georgia Tech

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
6 exposed to drug all refused treatment; no injuries reported

Six people were exposed to fentanyl but refused medical treatment Wednesday afternoon after opening a suspicious package sent to a biomedical building at Georgia Tech, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Krone Engineered Biosystems Building on Atlantic Drive at 3:45 p.m. after getting reports of a suspicious package, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. Fire crews and Georgia Tech police officers evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported, and the six people exposed to the fentanyl all signed patient refusals, Richardson said.

No information has been shared about the origins of the package.

The 200,000-square-foot Krone Engineered Biosystems Building, which opened in 2015, is located near the North Campus Parking Deck off 10th Street. It houses research efforts related to biomedicine and biotechnology and offers lab space for faculty, researchers from different disciplines and students, according to Georgia Tech’s website.

Staff writer Vanessa McCray contributed to this article.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Delta settles case to pay refunds for flights canceled during pandemic
