Package containing fentanyl causes building evacuation at Georgia Tech

Six people were exposed to fentanyl but refused medical treatment Wednesday afternoon after opening a suspicious package sent to a biomedical building at Georgia Tech, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Krone Engineered Biosystems Building on Atlantic Drive at 3:45 p.m. after getting reports of a suspicious package, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said. Fire crews and Georgia Tech police officers evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported, and the six people exposed to the fentanyl all signed patient refusals, Richardson said.

No information has been shared about the origins of the package.

The 200,000-square-foot Krone Engineered Biosystems Building, which opened in 2015, is located near the North Campus Parking Deck off 10th Street. It houses research efforts related to biomedicine and biotechnology and offers lab space for faculty, researchers from different disciplines and students, according to Georgia Tech’s website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Staff writer Vanessa McCray contributed to this article.