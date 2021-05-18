‘Our police need help.’ Fulton DA calls Atlanta crime out of control

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who recently announced she will not seek a second term, continues to cite a “COVID crime wave” and has formed a committee in hopes someone will have an idea to combat the carnage.

“Atlantans deserve and expect a safe community,” she said in a statement. “As our administration continues to put considerable resources towards ending this COVID crime wave, the Anti-Violence Advisory Committee will begin work this week to make additional recommendations to help improve public safety throughout our city.”

Bottoms announced the new committee earlier this month, after another string of shootings left a 15-year-old girl and 22-year-old man dead and others injured. Members are tasked with suggesting “what more we can possibly do” within 30 to 45 days, she said then.

Dean Dabney, who chairs Georgia State University’s criminal justice, didn’t need that long to render an assessment of crime in Atlanta.

“We’re in crisis mode at this point,” he said Tuesday. “This has been a gathering storm and we’re in a bad place. The structural factors are compromised. The criminal justice system is incredibly taxed right now.”

This past weekend was another busy one for Atlanta police. On Friday, two people were killed and at least four others were wounded during a 10-hour spate of shootings across the city. Three bystanders were injured Saturday after a fight that began at a Buckhead pool party and ended with gunshots at a nearby Home Depot parking lot. Early Sunday morning, four people were hurt when shots rang out in a parking lot near Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum. Four people were shot to death early Monday morning.

Willis promised severe consequences for violent offenders.

“Leaders must acknowledge the problem and quickly get to fixing it to make sure resources are in place to keep us all safe,” she said. “Our police need help.”

Turning the corner won’t come easily, Dabney said.

“We need more proactive policing,” he said. “At the same time we need repaired police community relationships. Politically, that’s a different needle to thread.”