Atlanta’s homicide count reaches 48 after latest string of shootings

“The victim was alarmed by the vehicle following them and attempted to exit the vehicle when (the) suspects in the sedan began shooting,” Grant said. “Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

At 4 a.m., a woman was found dead after a shooting at a home on Belvedere Avenue near Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta, Grant said. It wasn’t immediately clear if her death was a homicide or suicide, and the official cause is being investigated by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The weekend shootings come amid a surge in violent crime in Atlanta as police and city leaders strive to find solutions after last year’s dramatic rise in deadly crime. The Atlanta Police Department investigated 157 homicides in 2020, up from 99 in 2019 and the most in more than two decades.

The surge has led to an outcry from rattled residents and business owners, and pressure is building on public officials to put the epidemic of violence at the forefront of their efforts.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently announced she would not seek reelection this fall, setting the stage for a wide-open race for City Hall.

Explore Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens announces run for mayor

Explore Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown officially launches campaign for mayor

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.