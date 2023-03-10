‘We’re not anti-police’: Black clergy leaders say new training center should be a ‘bridge’

Suspects could also face federal charges as the investigation continues, the FBI has said. Only two of those arrested were from Georgia, according to the list of names released by police.

Protesters gathered again Thursday night at the King Center to demand construction at the planned site be stopped.

For those wanting to protest, clergy leaders said it can be done peacefully.

“If you’re going to protest, then protest in peace,” Rev. Dr. Darrell D. Elligan said Friday. “If you’re going to demonstrate, demonstrate with dignity. If you’re going to fight, fight with the forces of the God that we serve that is able to do exceeding and above all and we ask that or think.”

Rev. Timothy McDonald said Friday that the training center isn’t just about police officers, but also firefighters and the 911 response system. Currently, firefighters use an abandoned elementary school for training, he said.

McDonald, senior pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church, said the training center can serve as a blueprint for other cities and communities around the country.

“Atlanta, we’re the mecca,” he said. “We can show them how it is to be done the right way with community involvement from the start to the end.”