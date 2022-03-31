One of Atlanta’s most wanted arrested in cold case killing

A man suspected of gunning someone down in northwest Atlanta last year has been arrested on charges tied to the shooting death.
Tyrik Bush was taken into custody March 24 and charged with murder, Fulton County Jail records show. Officers had assistance from the Secret Service in locating Bush at his home in northwest Atlanta, police said.
He was wanted in connection with the April 2, 2021 fatal shooting of 39-year-old Michael Bowden.
Officers arrived to the intersection of Troy Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and found Bowden lying unconscious near a supermarket. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.
Homicide detectives identified Bush as the triggerman, but have never explained what possibly led up to the shooting.
Atlanta police announced Bush’s arrest in a statement Wednesday. He was one the department’s most wanted suspects on the run. He remained in custody late Wednesday, jail records show.
