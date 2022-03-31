ajc logo
One of Atlanta’s most wanted arrested in cold case killing

Tyrik Antwon Bush was arrested by Atlanta police March 24 in connection with an April 2021 shooting death in northwest Atlanta.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A man suspected of gunning someone down in northwest Atlanta last year has been arrested on charges tied to the shooting death.

Tyrik Bush was taken into custody March 24 and charged with murder, Fulton County Jail records show. Officers had assistance from the Secret Service in locating Bush at his home in northwest Atlanta, police said.

He was wanted in connection with the April 2, 2021 fatal shooting of 39-year-old Michael Bowden.

Officers arrived to the intersection of Troy Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and found Bowden lying unconscious near a supermarket. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

Homicide detectives identified Bush as the triggerman, but have never explained what possibly led up to the shooting.

Atlanta police announced Bush’s arrest in a statement Wednesday. He was one the department’s most wanted suspects on the run. He remained in custody late Wednesday, jail records show.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

