Man shot, killed at NW Atlanta intersection

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday evening at a northwest Atlanta intersection.
Officers responded to the corner of Troy Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard about 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a person shot, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. They arrived to find an unconscious man at the scene.
The victim, identified Saturday as 39-year-old Michael Bowden, was pronounced dead a hospital, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting or if police have identified any suspects in the case.
Homicides in Atlanta are up more than 60% from this time last year, according to the latest available crime data. Detectives investigated 157 murder cases across the city in 2020, the most in more than two decades.
Friday’s incident appears to be at least the second fatal shooting at that intersection in the past six months. A man was killed outside a nearby convenience store in November after an argument between several people led to gunfire, authorities said.
The investigation into Friday’s shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police.