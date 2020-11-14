Argument leads to fatal shooting outside NW Atlanta supermarket

An argument between several people led to gunfire that left one man dead Friday evening in northwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers responded to the the Troy Supermarket near the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Troy Street about 8 p.m. after receiving calls about a person shot, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in an emailed statement.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying outside the store with a gunshot wound to the chest, he said.
The shooting victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and later died. Investigators believe the man got into an argument with several other people prior to being shot. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and have not released the descriptions of any suspects.
The deadly shooting marks the 128th homicide Atlanta police have investigated this year, up from 99 in all of 2019.
