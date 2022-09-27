Ohio rapper convicted of killing friend as he slept in DeKalb home

Prosecutors said was shot an hour later when Williams came back from a fast-food run and “crept up on the victim as he slept.” A witness ran to get Chappell’s cousin, and together he and the cousin forced Williams from the home with his gun still in hand, according to a police report. They locked the door behind him.

Williams was identified as a suspect within days of the killing, but prosecutors could never pin down an exact motive.

“The incident was captured on home surveillance video,” a spokesperson for District Attorney Sherry Boston said in the release. “The investigation revealed defendant Williams was aware of the video recording because he tried to shoot and disable the camera before shooting and killing the victim. He also called one of his friends later that day asking him to delete the video.”

Williams was found guilty of malice murder and two counts of felony murder, as well as single counts each of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of a weapon as a felon. He has a prior felony conviction out of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, from 2014 for drug trafficking, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

A sentencing hearing for Williams has not been set.