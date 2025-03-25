NYPD tip leads to arrest in 2022 Gwinnett stabbing death

That information eventually led to the arrest of Hill at his home in Gwinnett on Friday, police said.

Hill, 20, is accused of stabbing Jones to death in the front yard of a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Suwanee. A motive has not been disclosed by officials.

A few weeks after the killing, Gwinnett police turned to the public for help identifying who they believed was the suspect in security footage. With no leads, the case went cold until the New York tip came to light in late December, authorities said.

Hill was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he faces charges of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

“Investigators extend their gratitude to the New York Police Department for their valuable assistance in this case,” police spokesperson Cpl. Juan Madiedo said in a statement