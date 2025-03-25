Crime & Public Safety
NYPD tip leads to arrest in 2022 Gwinnett stabbing death

Matthew Jones was stabbed to death in the front yard of a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Suwanee in 2022.

Matthew Jones was stabbed to death in the front yard of a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Suwanee in 2022.
1 hour ago

A New York City police investigation led to the arrest of a suspect in a 2022 stabbing in Gwinnett County, officials announced Tuesday.

Gwinnett police said they received information from authorities in New York about a potential connection between one of their cases and the Sept. 6, 2022, killing of 44-year-old Matthew Jones. The New York suspect, later identified as Delano Hill, had “apparently provided intimate details about a homicide case that were not made public,” authorities said.

A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of Matthew Jones.

That information eventually led to the arrest of Hill at his home in Gwinnett on Friday, police said.

Hill, 20, is accused of stabbing Jones to death in the front yard of a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Suwanee. A motive has not been disclosed by officials.

A few weeks after the killing, Gwinnett police turned to the public for help identifying who they believed was the suspect in security footage. With no leads, the case went cold until the New York tip came to light in late December, authorities said.

Hill was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he faces charges of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault.

“Investigators extend their gratitude to the New York Police Department for their valuable assistance in this case,” police spokesperson Cpl. Juan Madiedo said in a statement

