Gwinnett police seek help identifying suspect in deadly stabbing

Gwinnett County police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a deadly stabbing early this month.
On the morning of Sept. 6, officers were called to a home in the Peachtree Horizon subdivision and found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Matthew Jones, dead with a stab wound in the front yard of a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Suwanee.
Police have not released any information about a possible motive in the attack.
In a still of security footage released by the department Wednesday, the suspect is seen walking along a sidewalk toward the crime scene and then away, police said in a news release. He is described as having been wearing a black hoodie with a reflective strip, black pants, white shoes and carrying a backpack.
Anyone who saw the man in the area or may have additional camera footage from the day of the homicide is asked to call the Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
About the Author