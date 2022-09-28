ajc logo
X

Gwinnett police seek help identifying suspect in deadly stabbing

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 58 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a deadly stabbing early this month.

On the morning of Sept. 6, officers were called to a home in the Peachtree Horizon subdivision and found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Matthew Jones, dead with a stab wound in the front yard of a home on Ridge Oak Drive near Suwanee.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive in the attack.

In a still of security footage released by the department Wednesday, the suspect is seen walking along a sidewalk toward the crime scene and then away, police said in a news release. He is described as having been wearing a black hoodie with a reflective strip, black pants, white shoes and carrying a backpack.

ExplorePolice ID man found with fatal stab wound in front yard of Gwinnett home

Anyone who saw the man in the area or may have additional camera footage from the day of the homicide is asked to call the Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Kemp takes aim for suburbs — with help from Virginia’s Youngkin
6h ago

Credit: John Spink

Suspect in bathroom assault at Fulton County courthouse arrested
1h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

Bradley’s Buzz: Tied at the top, the Braves await a weighty weekend
3h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

Bradley’s Buzz: Tied at the top, the Braves await a weighty weekend
3h ago

By any name, Jack Podlesny is a great kicker for Georgia
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Hall County father arrested after baby taken to hospital with bone fractures
1h ago
Suspect in bathroom assault at Fulton County courthouse arrested
1h ago
‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
13h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
23h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top