No injuries reported after Clayton officers fire at armed suspect

A man who ran from a traffic stop near Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard remains at large, Clayton County police said.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

16 minutes ago

Clayton County police officers fired at an armed suspect who ran away from a traffic stop Wednesday night, but no one was injured and the man was not apprehended, authorities said.

The incident began when officers stopped a car near the intersection of Upper Riverdale Road and Tara Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m., Clayton police said in a statement. The driver stepped out of his car at the request of the officers, then sprinted away.

They gave chase and saw the man pull a handgun from his waistband as he ran, police said. The officers pulled their own guns and fired at the suspect, but he continued to run and did not appear to be hit.

The man evaded the pursuing officers and remains at large. Authorities did not release his identity or description. A gun was found at the scene where the officers fired at the man, police said.

No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

