Newnan man charged in fiancee’s murder 2 years after she disappeared

A Coweta County man who was arrested after his fiancee went missing in 2021 and has been held in jail since has now been charged with murder, officials said Thursday.

Reginald Roderick Robertson, 47, faces a handful of new counts, including malice murder, felony murder, rape and concealing the death of another, Coweta sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Toby Nix said. Robertson’s charges stem from the disappearance of 35-year-old Tiffany Foster, who was last seen leaving her apartment on March 1, 2021.

“While the body of Tiffany Foster has not been officially recovered, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is certain that all the evidence collected in this case confirms that she is in fact deceased, and we are confident in all charges taken,” Nix said in a statement. “There are other avenues and leads still in progress that may also be released at a later date.”

Foster, a mother of three, was thought to be shopping the day she disappeared. Her last contact with friends or family was a text message to her mother.

Prior to his arrest, Robertson spoke at a news conference alongside Coweta sheriff’s deputies and asked the public to share any information that could help find her. He said he was home with Foster’s children while she went to run errands and they became concerned when she hadn’t returned home by 10 p.m. Investigators said at the time that Robertson was not a suspect.

“She was gone, just like that,” he said in March 2021.

Less than a week later, Foster’s car was found in College Park. Detectives investigated for several more weeks, then arrested Robertson on charges related to moving Foster’s car after she had been reported missing. He was booked into the Coweta jail and later released on bond.

Before the month of April 2021 was over, Coweta authorities arrested Robertson again, this time on kidnapping and assault charges connected to an incident that took place before Foster’s disappearance. It was not clear if Foster was the victim of those alleged crimes, but Robertson has been held in jail without bond since that second arrest.

In addition to murder charges, Robertson is also accused of first-degree forgery, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud, Nix said.

