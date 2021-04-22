Woman’s fiancé charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault as search continues

Robertson said he was at home with Foster’s children when she left to run errands. He said he and the children grew concerned when she hadn’t returned home by 10 p.m.

“She was just gone, just like that,” Robertson said during the news conference.

Foster was officially reported missing March 2 after she didn’t show up to one of her college classes.

The sheriff’s office has not said if foul play is suspected in the woman’s disappearance, but she has not been in contact with her family and hasn’t shown up to her work shifts. There’s been no activity on any of her social media accounts, Nix said. On March 8, authorities found her Nissan Altima in Fulton County “with her personal property still inside the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

“There were personal items belonging to Ms. Foster found in her vehicle,” Nix said, “but we are not saying what they are, at this time, due to this being an ongoing investigation.”

The sheriff’s office previously arrested Robertson on one count of theft by taking, accusing him of moving Foster’s car from Newnan to College Park shortly after she vanished. Authorities did not say what led to the determination that Robertson moved the vehicle.

Robertson was booked into the Coweta County Jail on Wednesday in connection with the most recent charges, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held without bond.

Foster is about 5-foot-2 and 220 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Coweta sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.