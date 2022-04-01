NEW: Man charged with murder in shooting deaths of Winder couple

Smith believed she knew who might be responsible. She told investigators that Scott had stayed longer in her daughter’s home than the original plan. Smith worried that Scott was taking advantage of the couple’s generosity, she said.

Investigators with the Winder police department and GBI also suspected Scott was involved.

Caption Marcus Gardner, 29, and Christina Virginia Smith, 30, were found shot to death Saturday in their Winder home, according to police. Credit: Family photo

On March 14, Scott was stopped in Missouri driving Gardner’s Ford Escape, investigators said Thursday. He was initially charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, police said. Days later, after a Winder detective and GBI agent traveled to Missouri, Scott’s charges were upgraded to include two counts of felony murder, plus possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. He was returned to Georgia and is being held in the Barrow jail, investigators said.

For the victims’ families, the arrest is hopefully the first step toward justice. But Willie Smith said the deaths devastated those closest to the couple, who were planning to buy a home.

“They had a beautiful future and he took it all away,” she said. “They didn’t deserve that. God’s going to make sure he gets what he deserves.”