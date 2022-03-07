GBI investigating after couple found shot to death inside Winder home

On Saturday, the Winder Police Department was asked to check on the residents of a Bush Chapel Drive home. Inside, officers found the bodies of Marcus Gardner, 29, and Christina Virginia Smith, 30. The GBI was asked to assist with the death investigation.

“Preliminary crime scene examination indicated that both subjects had been shot,” the GBI said in an emailed statement. “Both victims were last seen or heard from approximately two days prior. It is further known that the vehicle belonging to one of the victims was missing from the residence.”