GBI investigating after couple found shot to death inside Winder home

A North Georgia couple were found shot to death in their Barrow County home, two days after the two had last been seen alive, investigators said Monday.
On Saturday, the Winder Police Department was asked to check on the residents of a Bush Chapel Drive home. Inside, officers found the bodies of Marcus Gardner, 29, and Christina Virginia Smith, 30. The GBI was asked to assist with the death investigation.
“Preliminary crime scene examination indicated that both subjects had been shot,” the GBI said in an emailed statement. “Both victims were last seen or heard from approximately two days prior. It is further known that the vehicle belonging to one of the victims was missing from the residence.”
No details were released about a possible suspect in the case.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Winder police at 770-867-2156 or the GBI Region 11 Field Office at 706-552-2309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
