Neo-Nazis gather outside east Cobb synagogue

Neo-Nazi extremists waving swastika flags and displaying antisemitic propaganda gathered in front of an east Cobb synagogue Saturday, drawing outrage from people who passed by the demonstration.

Some passersby demanded that the group of about 10 people leave the sidewalk in front of Chabad of Cobb - referred to some of the social posts as Chabad Lubavitch — and condemned their display. They also posted photos and videos of the group on social media, asking the public to help identify them.

“This disgusting hate has no place in our society,” Dov Wilker, Atlanta director of the American Jewish Committee, said on Twitter. “It’s why (the American Jewish Committee) continues to speak out. We hope our community leadership will continue to stand in solidarity with us.”

Photos from Saturday apparently show Jon Minadeo II in front of the synagogue, which houses a Holocaust memorial. Minadeo is the leader of the Goyim Defense League and staged a similar event in Macon on Friday. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and public disturbance, according to 13WMAZ in Macon. Police told the TV station that Minadeo kept shouting obscenities through a bullhorn after he was asked to stop.

About 15 people protested outside Temple Beth Israel in downtown Macon. That came after antisemitic flyers were left in residents’ driveways in Warner Robins, just south of Macon, earlier in the day. In response, hundreds of people turned out Saturday at Temple Beth Israel to take a stand against antisemitism, The Telegraph reported.

Minadeo was released from the Bibb County jail Saturday and apparently headed to Cobb.

Cobb police were at the demonstration, according to photos posted to social media, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was unable to reach authorities for further information Saturday evening.

GDL adherents have targeted cities in the metro area and around the state for the better part of two years. The GDL sells the flyers on the group’s website, alongside Hitler-themed T-shirts and other paraphernalia. The group also livestreams their protests, inviting people online to send them money.