Report: Antisemitic incidents up 63% in Georgia

Much of the antisemitic harassment in Georgia came in the form of flyers stuck on car windshields or thrown in resident’s yards. The distributions are part of an organized effort by a handful of activists allied with national hate groups that use such distributions to gain media attention and drive online donations and sales of antisemitic or Nazi-themed paraphernalia. Over the past year and into 2023, such flyers have been distributed widely around the metro Atlanta region, but also elsewhere in the state, including multiple incidents in Athens, Newnan, Macon and Savannah.

One such distribution last month in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, areas with concentrated Jewish populations, landed in the yard of Esther Panitch, the only Jewish member of the Georgia House of Representatives. Panitch, D-Sandy Springs, took to Twitter and vowed to come after the perpetrators with “the weight of the state behind me.” Panitch drew immediate support from political leaders from both parties, including Gov. Brian Kemp who tweeted, “This kind of hate has no place in our state and the individuals responsible do not share Georgia’s values.”

The incident gave added momentum to House Bill 30, which seeks to add a definition of antisemitism to the state’s hate crimes law. The bill passed the House 136-22, but the bill hit a roadblock in the Senate Judiciary Committee when proposed changes to the definition and free speech concerns led to the bill being tabled. That changed Thursday when the language was added to House Bill 144, which was before the Senate Children and Families Committee. That committee approved the measure 6-2, sending it to the full Senate for a vote.