Police investigating antisemitic flyers left on Roswell driveways

Flyers with anti-Jewish messages were left on the driveways of a Roswell neighborhood early Sunday morning, the latest in a string of similar incidents in Atlanta’s suburbs.

Police confirmed receiving several reports of flyers distributed in the Edenwilde neighborhood.

“We are actively looking into the flyers’ content and intent behind their distribution for any criminal activity,” said Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo.

Antisemitic flyers were left in neighborhoods in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs in February.

“This is the effort of a very small and loosely organized group of people. This isn’t from our neighbors,” wrote state Sen. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat from Atlanta, on Twitter. “The whole point is to scare/harass people and make it seem like their numbers are larger.”

The flyers arrived after Georgia lawmakers considered a bill that would have made crimes motivated by antisemitism part of the state’s hate crimes law. The bill didn’t pass the General Assembly this year, but it will be debated again next year.

The legislation wouldn’t have made antisemitic flyers or swastikas illegal, but actions that target Jewish people could have been used in court as evidence of a motive when prosecuting crimes.