Nasier Fitzgerald’s siblings leaned on him and are struggling without him

Nasier Fitzgerald, 21, was found shot at 232 Forsyth Street, just around the block from Atlanta police headquarters.

Credit: Family photo

Nasier Fitzgerald, 21, was found shot at 232 Forsyth Street, just around the block from Atlanta police headquarters.

Credit: Family photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Tytya Bolds had a hard time writing her son’s obituary because Nasier Fitzgerald was still figuring out his life and future.

“He didn’t have all the answers yet,” Bolds said. “He was still just a kid. He was just figuring out. He didn’t have his own place yet, he didn’t have his own car yet. He didn’t have children yet or a wife.”

Fitzgerald, 21, was found shot at 232 Forsyth Street, around the block from Atlanta police headquarters. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died on March 21.

William Warren, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal damage to property in the first degree and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Warren is still being held at the Fulton County Jail after bond was denied.

Warren is accused of shooting Fitzgerald. According to an incident report, Warren called the Atlanta Police Department to say he was involved in the shooting.

Bolds said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident and that her son was the passenger.

“These are kids. We’ve all cut somebody off or turned too quickly,” she said. “I can’t see what either of them could have said or done to justify you shooting...into their car.”

Cops: 20-year-old found with fatal gunshot wound was shot near Morehouse

Bolds was driving home from work when she received a call from her ex-husband telling her Fitzgerald had been shot. As an ICU nurse, she knew something was wrong when she called Grady Memorial Hospital and her son hadn’t been given a room. Instead, medical personnel were waiting for her to arrive before talking to the family.

“I felt it. I felt that something was off,” she said. “I lost it. We were just really in disbelief because I just saw him two days prior to that.”

Nasier Fitzgerald, second from right, with his brothers, Samari Bolds, left, Sincere Bolds, right and his step-father Samori Bolds, second from right, two days before he was shot and killed on March 21. Fitzgerald was the oldest of seven siblings.

Credit: family

Nasier Fitzgerald, second from right, with his brothers, Samari Bolds, left, Sincere Bolds, right and his step-father Samori Bolds, second from right, two days before he was shot and killed on March 21. Fitzgerald was the oldest of seven siblings.

Credit: family

Nasier Fitzgerald, second from right, with his brothers, Samari Bolds, left, Sincere Bolds, right and his step-father Samori Bolds, second from right, two days before he was shot and killed on March 21. Fitzgerald was the oldest of seven siblings.

Credit: family

Credit: family

Fitzgerald was working for a security company at the time of his death and still had a whole future ahead of him, his mother said.

As Atlanta sees an increase in homicides for the third straight year, Bolds is concern about the increasing number of people she meets who have lost someone to gun violence.

“I’ve met so many people that have lost their sons in the past few years to gun violence,” she said.”I shouldn’t know these many people that were shot and killed. Never, in a million years, did I expect it to be my son.”

Fitzgerald was the oldest of seven and his siblings looked up to him for guidance and support, his mother said. They are now struggling without him.

“He was all about his family and his friends. He would give the shirt off his back,” she said. “He loved people, he was a people person. He was just a really fun, loving person.”

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

