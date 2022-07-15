Nasier Fitzgerald’s siblings leaned on him and are struggling without him

Bolds said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident and that her son was the passenger.

“These are kids. We’ve all cut somebody off or turned too quickly,” she said. “I can’t see what either of them could have said or done to justify you shooting...into their car.”

Bolds was driving home from work when she received a call from her ex-husband telling her Fitzgerald had been shot. As an ICU nurse, she knew something was wrong when she called Grady Memorial Hospital and her son hadn’t been given a room. Instead, medical personnel were waiting for her to arrive before talking to the family.

“I felt it. I felt that something was off,” she said. “I lost it. We were just really in disbelief because I just saw him two days prior to that.”

Nasier Fitzgerald, second from right, with his brothers, Samari Bolds, left, Sincere Bolds, right and his step-father Samori Bolds, second from right, two days before he was shot and killed on March 21. Fitzgerald was the oldest of seven siblings. Credit: family

Fitzgerald was working for a security company at the time of his death and still had a whole future ahead of him, his mother said.

As Atlanta sees an increase in homicides for the third straight year, Bolds is concern about the increasing number of people she meets who have lost someone to gun violence.

“I’ve met so many people that have lost their sons in the past few years to gun violence,” she said.”I shouldn’t know these many people that were shot and killed. Never, in a million years, did I expect it to be my son.”

Fitzgerald was the oldest of seven and his siblings looked up to him for guidance and support, his mother said. They are now struggling without him.

“He was all about his family and his friends. He would give the shirt off his back,” she said. “He loved people, he was a people person. He was just a really fun, loving person.”