Cops: Man found downtown with fatal gunshot wound was shot near Morehouse

After the man was found, investigators determined the shooting took place in the area of Fair Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Crime & Public Safety
31 minutes ago

A man who was found with a fatal gunshot wound in downtown Atlanta was originally injured in a shooting at the edge of the Atlanta University Center on Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was found at 232 Forsyth Street, just around the block from Atlanta police headquarters, according to a news release. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers were called to the downtown location around 12:30 p.m., police said in the release. After the man was found, investigators determined the shooting took place in the area of Fair Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

That intersection is on the western boundary of the AU Center. Forbes Arena, where Morehouse College basketball plays, sits on the southeast corner, while the northeast corner marks the boundary of Clark Atlanta University.

In the same area, 25-year-old Morehouse student Tyrone Holmes of Savannah was found shot dead in his off-campus home in November, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Homicide investigators shared video footage taken from the home’s security camera showing two men suspected in Holmes’ killing, but no arrests have been made. Police have not said if the two cases are related.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

