Murder suspect spotted by GSU officers, arrested in downtown Atlanta

Weeks after a man was found dead in downtown Atlanta from blunt force trauma to the head, his suspected killer was detained by Georgia State University police and later arrested, officials said.
Deiontre Hughes, 28, was taken into custody last week after he was spotted by GSU officers near the location of the fatal incident, Atlanta police said. Hughes is accused of killing 37-year-old Priness Fields in the same area Nov. 14 by hitting him in the head.
Officers were called to the area just after 3:15 a.m. that day after getting reports of a person down, police said. Fields was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Hughes was detained by GSU officers and held until Atlanta police arrived and confirmed his identity. A video shared by Atlanta police shows Hughes being handcuffed by city officers as he repeatedly questions the police about why he was stopped.
Hughes was taken to Atlanta police headquarters to be interviewed, then booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of murder, police said.
No further information has been released about the circumstances around the killing.
