BREAKING: Atlanta police arrest suspect in Buckhead woman’s stabbing death
Murder suspect spotted by GSU officers, arrested in downtown Atlanta

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Weeks after a man was found dead in downtown Atlanta from blunt force trauma to the head, his suspected killer was detained by Georgia State University police and later arrested, officials said.

Deiontre Hughes, 28, was taken into custody last week after he was spotted by GSU officers near the location of the fatal incident, Atlanta police said. Hughes is accused of killing 37-year-old Priness Fields in the same area Nov. 14 by hitting him in the head.

Officers were called to the area just after 3:15 a.m. that day after getting reports of a person down, police said. Fields was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Hughes was detained by GSU officers and held until Atlanta police arrived and confirmed his identity. A video shared by Atlanta police shows Hughes being handcuffed by city officers as he repeatedly questions the police about why he was stopped.

ExplorePolice: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta

Hughes was taken to Atlanta police headquarters to be interviewed, then booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of murder, police said.

No further information has been released about the circumstances around the killing.

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

