Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta

A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
Atlanta officers were called to the area near a Quiznos on Marietta Street just after 3:15 a.m. and found the victim lying on the ground and unresponsive, police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man, whose name was not released, appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head, police said.
The incident happened within walking distance of the Five Points MARTA station on the outskirts of the Georgia State University campus. No other details were released about the incident, the victim or any potential suspects.
