Murder suspect arrested months after drive-by shooting in DeKalb

A Stone Mountain man has been arrested on a murder charge, among other counts, in connection with a drive-by shooting in June that left one 19-year-old dead and another injured in south DeKalb County.

Kaleb Fisher, 20, was arrested Friday at a home off Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta, DeKalb Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Konswello Monroe said in a statement. Fisher is accused of fatally shooting Demario Hollis and injuring Jerry Toney on June 26. Both victims were 19.

According to Monroe, Fisher was located and arrested by the sheriff’s fugitive unit with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol’s SWAT unit.