Murder suspect arrested months after drive-by shooting in DeKalb

A Stone Mountain man has been arrested on a murder charge, among other counts, in connection with a drive-by shooting in June that left one 19-year-old dead and another injured in south DeKalb County.
Kaleb Fisher, 20, was arrested Friday at a home off Moury Avenue in southeast Atlanta, DeKalb Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Konswello Monroe said in a statement. Fisher is accused of fatally shooting Demario Hollis and injuring Jerry Toney on June 26. Both victims were 19.
According to Monroe, Fisher was located and arrested by the sheriff’s fugitive unit with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol’s SWAT unit.
The shooting took place at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive, a busy commercial area just off I-20, around 8:30 p.m. Hollis and Toney were in a car when another vehicle pulled up beside them, police said. Someone in the other car opened fire and hit Toney in the driver’s seat and Hollis, who was the passenger. Hollis was pronounced dead at the scene and Toney was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Hollis was buried July 1 at Lincoln Cemetery in Atlanta, according to his obituary.
Fisher was booked into the DeKalb jail Friday on one count of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online records show. He remains there without bond.
