BREAKING: Police investigating shooting at Krispy Kreme in DeKalb

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Police are investigating a shooting at a Krispy Kreme in DeKalb County on Monday evening, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Details are limited, but shots were fired at the shop on Wesley Chapel Road just north of I-20 near Decatur, the station reported.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

In February, two people were shot outside a Krispy Kreme in Atlanta’s historic West End neighborhood following an argument between a group of men. Both victims, one of whom was a bystander, were conscious when they were taken to a hospital and the shop reopened soon after the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

