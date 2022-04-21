Murder conviction overturned for man imprisoned for 21 years

The integrity of Watkins’ conviction has been long challenged by his legal team — members of the Georgia Innocence Project and Mableton attorney Ben Goldberg. It was also featured on the popular “Undisclosed” podcast, which revealed that a juror had improperly conducted her own driving test of the scene.

“Joey Watkins has been incarcerated for more than half of his life for a crime that he did not commit — this is despite the fact that there is very strong scientific evidence of innocence and it is now clearly established that the state secured his conviction by engaging in official misconduct,” said Christina Cribbs, an attorney with the Georgia Innocence Project.