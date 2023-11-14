Mother, 7-month-old hurt in shooting at DeKalb home

A woman and her 7-month-old baby were shot at a home in DeKalb County on Monday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.
DeKalb police were called to a home on Wildginger Run in the Snapfinger area around 9:30 p.m., the news station reported. The victims’ conditions were not disclosed.
The circumstances of the shooting are not clear, as police have not returned a request for more information.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The Latest