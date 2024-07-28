More than 100 displaced after massive fire at NW Atlanta complex

Holmes said it was unclear how many residents would be able to safely return to their apartments. He said part of the roof collapsed, and the fourth floor collapsed onto the third floor.

Aja Syphoe was shaking and searching for answers after both she and her mother escaped the fire, she told Channel 2 Action News. Another resident told the news station it would be at least 48 hours before they could go into the building.

“I don’t know what my home looks like right now,” said Syphoe. “I had a hysterectomy. I’m two weeks post-op. I had to run downstairs because it’s an emergency.”

As the roof burned, firefighters were seen using ladders to reach the top of the building. No one was injured in the blaze, and several pets were returned to their families, according to fire officials. A Red Cross spokesperson said volunteers were meeting with families to help them with emergency needs and recovery planning. The number of displaced could change over time, the spokesperson added.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A fire in November led to the displacement of hundreds of people at Reserve at LaVista Walk, about five miles away. According to police, two people set off fireworks on the roof of the four-story building, causing mass evacuations as it spread through two large buildings in the 283-unit complex. Atlanta fire Chief Rod Smith said the level of destruction was “a complete anomaly” likely due to the fire beginning on the roof, above the fire alarms and sprinkler system.

Everyone was evacuated, but 17 people were treated for smoke inhalation and various minor injuries, fire officials said. Six month after the fire, Lavista Road finally reopened to regular traffic at Cheshire Bridge Road. Demolition began in early April after months of delays due to insurance claims and investigations.

