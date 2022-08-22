ajc logo
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation

Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested in Miami, Florida, last week, Sandy Springs police said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 suspects in custody in Miami, awaiting extradition

Three more arrests have been made in a monthslong investigation by Sandy Springs police into multiple home invasions, armed robberies and burglaries at celebrity homes in metro Atlanta, officials said.

Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested in Miami, Florida, last week, Sandy Springs police said in a statement. On Monday, they were indicted in relation to the multiple home invasions that have occurred since October throughout the area.

The Miami-Dade Police Department was able to arrest all three based on intelligence provided by Sandy Springs police. Local detectives traveled to Florida over the weekend and interviewed all three suspects.

A Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) case was presented at a grand jury hearing Monday, with 220 charges brought against 24 gang members, only four of whom remain outstanding, Sandy Springs police said. Charges include gang involvement, home invasion, burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felons and others.

Caldwell, Anderson and Huff are awaiting extradition to Fulton County.

For the past year, Sandy Springs police investigators have been looking into a number of home invasions targeting celebrity homes, including Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United players, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Marlo Hampton, rapper Gunna and singer Mariah Carey. Burglars also targeted non-celebrity homes, including a home on Parkside Place that ended with a man being shot July 4. He is recovering from his injuries.

In July, Sandy Springs police arrested four people in relation to the home invasions before they got into a home in the Glenridge Heights neighborhood. Officials believe those arrested are part of a gang targeting homes in Sandy Springs.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

