More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation

Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested in Miami, Florida, last week, Sandy Springs police said in a statement. On Monday, they were indicted in relation to the multiple home invasions that have occurred since October throughout the area.

The Miami-Dade Police Department was able to arrest all three based on intelligence provided by Sandy Springs police. Local detectives traveled to Florida over the weekend and interviewed all three suspects.