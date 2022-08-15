Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars

Carey purchased the multi-million in November 2021 for $5.65 million. The home was purchased through a management company with ties to Carey that shares a California mailing address with Mirage Entertainment Inc., a talent agency of which Carey is the CEO.

It is unclear if anything was taken from Carey’s home during the burglary. Hampton talked about her experience in a post on Instagram, where she encouraged women in the entertainment industry to be informed and be careful not to share where they are and their possessions on social media.

Page Six first reported the burglary Sunday night. Carey posted a picture from the Hamptons on Instagram, two days before the burglary is reported to have occurred.