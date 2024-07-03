Crime & Public Safety

Months later, man accused in cousin’s East Point death remains at large

Righteous Hill was killed Feb. 28 at his home in the 1700 block of Connally Drive in East Point, police said.

Credit: East Point Police Department

Credit: East Point Police Department

Righteous Hill was killed Feb. 28 at his home in the 1700 block of Connally Drive in East Point, police said.
By
1 hour ago

Several months after a man was shot to death in East Point allegedly by his cousin, police said they are still trying to make an arrest.

Jaylen Hill, who remains at large, is accused in the February killing of Righteous Hill, East Point police said Wednesday. Officials are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and indictment.

On Feb. 28, officers responded to the 1700 block of Connally Drive, just south of Langford Parkway, and found Righteous Hill suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. He had been shot in the front entry of his home.

ExploreMan fatally shot by relative in front yard of his East Point home

Officials believe the cousins got into an argument before gunfire rang out, police spokesman Sgt. James Watkins said.

Righteous Hill was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information on the case or on Jaylen Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637, or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Hospital ‘donors’ bounced checks but could get Georgia tax credits anyway

Credit: NYT

ELECTION 2024
Biden told ally that he is weighing whether to continue in race
42m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: Alleged scammer takes money, leaves Atlanta home unlivable

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: Alleged scammer takes money, leaves Atlanta home unlivable

Credit: Anisah Muhammad

Donation cap lifted on Georgia foster care tax credit program
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb man sentenced to life in prison in shooting of roommate
40m ago
Injuries reported in big rig crash that shut down I-285 in Sandy Springs
1h ago
No charges anticipated after child found in hot car dies in Cobb
1h ago
Featured

2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular