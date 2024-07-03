Months later, man accused in cousin’s East Point death remains at large

Several months after a man was shot to death in East Point allegedly by his cousin, police said they are still trying to make an arrest.

Jaylen Hill, who remains at large, is accused in the February killing of Righteous Hill, East Point police said Wednesday. Officials are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and indictment.

On Feb. 28, officers responded to the 1700 block of Connally Drive, just south of Langford Parkway, and found Righteous Hill suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. He had been shot in the front entry of his home.