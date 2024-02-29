Man fatally shot by relative in front yard of his East Point home

A man died Wednesday after being shot by a relative in the front yard of his East Point home, authorities said.

Details are limited, but East Point police responded to a shooting call at the residence on Connally Drive, a road that cuts through the northern part of the city south of Langford Parkway.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.