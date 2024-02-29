Man fatally shot by relative in front yard of his East Point home

A man died Wednesday after being shot by a relative in the front yard of his East Point home, authorities said.
Details are limited, but East Point police responded to a shooting call at the residence on Connally Drive, a road that cuts through the northern part of the city south of Langford Parkway.
At the scene, officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
A motive is unclear, and police have not said how the suspected shooter was related to the victim, or if any arrests have been made.
The gunfire erupted a week after a man was killed and another was detained following a shooting at a gas station in East Point. Investigators said two men were fighting at a Texaco in the 2600 block of Main Street on Feb. 21 when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other, police spokesman Sgt. James Watkins confirmed.
Police said the alleged shooter was detained, though his name and the identity of the victim were not released. That incident was about a mile from Tri-Cities High School, where a student was fatally shot and another was stabbed Feb. 9 after a basketball game.
An investigation into Wednesday’s shooting is ongoing.
